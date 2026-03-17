Orion raises $2.2bn for critical minerals fund

ORION Resource Partners has closed its fourth mine finance fund at approximately $2.2bn, making it the largest vehicle the specialist mining financier has launched to date.

The latest fund comes as appetite among investors for critical minerals projects continues to grow, said Reuters.

Mine Finance Fund IV will back projects producing metals including copper and lithium, with demand for such materials climbing steadily on the back of electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy deployment and other technologies dependent on these commodities, the newswire said.

Governments and corporations are also seeking to reduce their reliance on China, which controls much of the processing and supply infrastructure for many critical minerals.

Orion said the fund had already deployed around 61% of its capital across projects in North and South America, Europe, Australasia and Africa.

Orion has broadened its engagement with government-backed investors. In October it established the Orion Critical Mineral Consortium, underpinned by $1.8bn in committed capital, in partnership with the US government to channel investment into strategic mining and refining operations.

Earlier, in January 2025, Orion formed a $1.2bn joint venture with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, known as Orion Abu Dhabi, with a mandate to invest in and secure supplies of strategic metals and critical minerals.

Orion said its total assets under management had surpassed $9bn following the close of the latest fund.