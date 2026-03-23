BHP appointment revives mining diversity concerns

BHP’s surprise appointment of Americas head Brandon Craig as CEO has rekindled concerns over gender diversity at the top of the mining industry, after two senior female executives were passed over for the role, said Reuters.

Craig will succeed Mike Henry, who has led the world’s largest miner through a period of significant strategic and operational change. Sources had identified Australia president Geraldine Slattery and CFO Vandita Pant as the leading internal candidates. Neither responded to requests for comment.

Recruiters, investors and diversity advocates said the decision risked deterring senior female talent at a time when the industry is still struggling to close a persistent leadership gap, said Reuters.

“There is a problem for women trying to break the glass ceiling in the mining industry,” a recruiter told the newswire. “Intentions are good, but often they opt for someone who looks like them, comes from a similar background, someone they think they will be comfortable with.”

Chairman Ross McEwan said losing candidates after a competitive succession process was natural rather than a reflection of shortcomings in BHP’s diversity approach.

Women filled just 12.1% of the highest-ranking executive positions across more than 2,000 listed miners globally as of April 2023, said Reuters citing S&P Global Commodity Insights. BHP said women now make up 43% of its broader workforce.

The industry’s record compares poorly with the energy sector, where Meg O’Neill is set to lead BP from April and Liz Westcott has been named to succeed her at Woodside Energy.

The sole prominent exception in mining remains Kathleen Quirk, who became the industry’s highest-ranking woman when she was appointed chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan in 2024, said Reuters.