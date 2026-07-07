US set to approve South32’s Arizona zinc mine

THE Trump administration is expected to approve South32’s $2bn Hermosa zinc and manganese project in Arizona this week, with the US Forest Service set to issue a record of decision on Tuesday, said Bloomberg News.

The Agriculture Department, which oversees the Forest Service, confirmed the decision in a statement, noting the mine near the Mexican border had been the first mining venture to receive expedited handling after the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council selected it for accelerated review.

Hermosa holds one of the largest untapped zinc reserves globally, alongside other minerals critical to steelmaking and high-capacity battery production. The swift approval aligns with President Trump’s push to strengthen domestic mineral supply chains and cut reliance on China for materials used in consumer goods and clean-energy technology, the newswire said on Tuesday.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the project illustrates how expanding local production can lessen dependence on unreliable foreign suppliers while supporting industry, technology and infrastructure.

Perth-headquartered South32 says the mine, situated in the Patagonia Mountains roughly 80km southeast of Tucson, is on track for full output by 2029.

The company plans to direct copper extracted from the site primarily toward domestic and regional smelters, an important consideration given China’s dominance of global zinc-smelting capacity and America’s heavy reliance on imported refined metal.

The approval comes two months ahead of the deadline set by federal environmental law, which the Agriculture Department cited as evidence of the administration’s ability to advance such projects both responsibly and rapidly, said Bloomberg. The Hermosa project was originally nominated for fast-track status under former President Joe Biden.