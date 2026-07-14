Tshisekedi orders end to harsh mining tax raids

CONGOLESE President Felix Tshisekedi has told state revenue agencies to stop aggressive enforcement actions against mining companies, warning that heavy-handed measures risk damaging investor confidence, according to cabinet minutes seen by Reuters.

The directive reflects Congo’s attempt to balance raising state revenue from its copper and cobalt sector with maintaining investor appeal, Reuters reported.

Congo is the world’s top cobalt producer and second-largest copper supplier, and scrutiny of mining firms has intensified in recent years, including a 2025 state audit alleging that CMOC and Glencore underreported billions of dollars in revenue, which the companies denied.

Last week, tax authorities shut Glencore’s local offices amid a separate tax dispute; Glencore said Monday it continues to engage with authorities while disputing the claims.

According to Reuters, Tshisekedi told a cabinet meeting last week that repeated account seizures and asset freezes were raising costs and hurting the sector’s competitiveness. He instructed the economy, finance and mines ministries, along with revenue bodies, to limit enforcement to legally justified, exceptional cases and prioritise dialogue instead.

It remains unclear whether the order relates to the Glencore dispute. Tshisekedi separately ordered the removal of soldiers and police illegally stationed at mining sites, citing risks of fraud and smuggling.