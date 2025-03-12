The challenges facing Sibanye-Stillwater’s new boss

SIBANYE-Stillwater CEO-designate Richard Stewart told investors last month he has no plans to change the miner’s strategy. Having been with Sibanye-Stillwater for a decade — Stewart joined the company about a year after it was founded by Neal Froneman — he participated in the key strategy decisions of diversifying production and geography.
We’ve seen this picture before though. Last year Duncan Wanblad upended the strategy of his forerunner at Anglo American, Mark Cutifani — much to the latter’s chagrin. In 2011, Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland sold the South African firm’s West Rand mines Driefontein and Kloof, dismantling plans of the Gencor-Gold Fields merger. In both cases, a combination of market and internal financial pressures forced the hands of the incumbents.
The markets have certainly borne down on Sibanye-Stillwater. The sustained decline in platinum group metal (PGM) prices has dented Sibanye-Stillwater’s balance sheet just as it embarks on green metals expansion. Signs of this pressure are in evidence. Last month it decided not to exercise a $500m option on a 50% stake in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium/boron project in the US, citing below-level investment returns.
Nedbank Securities analyst Arnold van Graan said Stewart could consider other actions when he takes over in September. “We believe the company still has too many balls in the air,” said Van Graan. The risk of complexity associated with the battery metal growth strategy weighs on Sibanye-Stillwater’s valuation.
What are the likely options? Sibanye-Stillwater has a zinc tailings reprocessing asset in Australia and another in France, focusing on developing a precursor metal technology. Stewart could consider the cost of owning these offshore assets too high as the firm commissions its first greenfields project, the Keliber lithium mine in Finland, in 2026.
“It is our opinion that the company would benefit from a portfolio rationalisation,” said Van Graan. “We believe this could be one of the items on the new CEO’s to-do list.”
Survival mode
Right now, Sibanye-Stillwater is in survival mode. The company reported a free cash outflow of R13.4bn last year while net debt grew to R23.4bn. Head of corporate affairs James Wellsted said a decisive plan has been set out to withstand the PGM metal downturn. The South African PGM mines are cash positive, with the full extent of last year’s restructuring still to trickle through. This year also represented the last year of heavy capital spending, said Wellsted. From 2026, Sibanye-Stillwater will receive a R4.5bn-R6bn pump cash flow as it commissions the Keliber play.
As for net debt, the year-end snapshot ignores about $500m to flow from a streaming deal with Canadian royalties company Franco-Nevada.
Stillwater mine in the US is a worry as it continues to lose money, even after halving its palladium/platinum production. Closing the remainder of production, and effectively bringing the curtain down on Sibanye-Stillwater’s strategy to bring green metals to the West — including the US — could be Stewart’s biggest decision when he takes the reins.
The mine stands to benefit from $60m in potential tax credits from the US in terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, shaped now to support critical mineral miners as well as refiners. This may buy Stillwater some time. Its case is helped by income from recycling facility Reldan, acquired as part of Froneman’s expansion strategy. With it, Stillwater’s losses in the US are reduced to $36m from a negative $161m last year. “That’s a huge difference,” Wellsted says. It is — provided the tax credits are left untouched by the new US administration.
There will also be questions as to whether Stewart plans to transform Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold assets into a growth portfolio. The Driefontein and Kloof mines are in harvest mode. They are profitable, but depleting nonetheless.
Looking forward to 2025, the prevailing prices for PGMs and the company’s cost and capex structure will continue to drive negative free cash flow generation – Raj Ray
Responding to Sibanye-Stillwater’s numbers, analysts accept that the group is no longer existentially embattled; it may even have turned a corner, they say, though with qualifications. “The business is in a better position in 2025 than [in] 2024,” said Investec Securities analyst Nkateko Mathonsi.
But she added that Sibanye-Stillwater was still more challenged versus its peers if the PGM basket does not improve. Other analysts agreed. “Looking forward to 2025, the prevailing prices for PGMs and the company’s cost and capex structure will continue to drive negative free cash flow generation,” said BMO Capital Markets analyst Raj Ray.
There is also some concern over the direction of lithium pricing. Adrian Hammond, an analyst for SBG Securities, asked whether Sibanye-Stillwater would have to impair Keliber at the current lithium price, languishing at about $18,640/t — 80% down from its highs of two years ago and with no sign of resuscitation for the remainder of the decade. “We forecast that dip in prices,” countered Wellsted.
Amid gaping deficits in every key PGM, prices are positioned to recover — but timing is everything. “We rate the stock overweight,” said Van Graan. Sibanye-Stillwater is highly levered to PGM prices, he said. “A sharp and sustained increase in the PGM basket price could see a big rally in the share price, as was the case during the previous PGM bull market.”
A version of this article first appeared in the Financial Mail.