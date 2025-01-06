Why Tharisa is yet to win over more investors

CHROME saved the day for resource group Tharisa, which registered a 28% decline in its average platinum group metal (PGM) price during its 2024 financial year ended September. Comprising 68% of Tharisa’s total revenue, chrome has been driven by strong growth in the Chinese stainless steel industry.

Despite this resilience, Tharisa is a company with a love deficit. This could have some interesting outcomes, according to one stockbroker.

“If the market doesn’t react soon and rerate the stock, we would expect the industry to further consolidate,” say analysts at the UK’s Tamesis Partners. Based on valuations before its year-end numbers were announced, Tharisa ought to be trading at 90p-£1.20 a share. It’s now at about 69p, up a modest 6% in the year to date.

What don’t investors like? The absence of a significant rebound in PGM prices certainly hangs over the investment case, as with all PGM miners.

Amid basic supply deficits and signs that hybrid and petrol cars are likely to remain more popular with consumers longer than many expected, the flattish performance of palladium and platinum is disappointing.

For Tharisa, specifically, investors are waiting on the terms of the firm’s final finance package for Karo Platinum, a $440m PGM project in Zimbabwe.

To date $131m has been spent on Karo, with $305m remaining on the project. This was after Tharisa slowed its capital plans earlier this year while it negotiated a financing package. The decline in PGM prices was so steep that lenders were unsurprisingly hesitant about stepping in.