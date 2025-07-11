Implats to shut Canadian mine Lac des Illes

IMPALA Platinum (Implats) plans to cease operations at its Ontario mine by May 2026, endangering 750 positions as weak metal prices undermine the facility’s viability, according to a report by Bloomberg News earlier this week.

The Lac des Iles operation, situated 1,500 kilometres northwest of Toronto, has struggled with prolonged market conditions that have left the business unable to generate sufficient cash flow, said the newswire.

Impala Canada CEO Timothy Hill informed staff of the closure timeline through an internal email, though he noted the final shutdown date depends on tailings capacity and production targets.

Company representatives cited sustained low palladium prices as the primary factor behind the decision, despite what they described as strong operational performance from the workforce.

Palladium demand has declined significantly over recent years as automotive manufacturers reduce their requirements for the metal, which is primarily used in catalytic converters for petrol engines, said the newswire.

The rise of electric vehicles has contributed to this trend, as battery-powered cars require no exhaust emission controls. This shift has undermined traditional markets for the precious metal.

The struggling facility previously eliminated 95 positions in 2024 as management attempted to weather the difficult market conditions.

Johannesburg-based Implats acquired the Canadian operation in 2019 through its purchase of North American Palladium, marking its expansion into North American markets.

The closure represents a significant setback for the Ontario mining sector, which has faced mounting pressure from commodity price volatility and changing industrial demand patterns.

Local media outlet TBnewswatch first reported the planned shutdown, highlighting concerns about the broader impact on the surrounding community and regional economy, said Bloomberg News.