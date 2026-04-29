Southern Palladium doubles expected chrome recoveries from the Bengwenyama mine

Latest metallurgical test work on Southern Palladium’s proposed Bengwenyama platinum group metals (pgm) mine on the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Ingneous Complex has doubled forecast chromite recoveries.

Chromite recoveries are now estimated at 65% compared with 30% previously and have been described by executive chairman Roger Baxter as “particularly encouraging, highlighting a material uplift in chrome recoveries and reinforcing the robust, high-grade nature of the orebody.”

Baxter added, “in parallel, our ongoing drilling and mine optimisation continue to validate the simplicity and capital efficiency of the project while early development planning is now firmly underway.

“With the DFS (definitive feasibility study) on track for completion in the fourth quarter, Southern Palladium is well positioned to unlock the full value of the Bengwenyama project and deliver a globally significant pgm development project.”

The DFS should have been completed in August but Baxter commented, “the delay is related to the need to capture the value of the excellent metallurgical results by adding a DMS (dense media separation) circuit and reducing the size of the plant as well as the extreme wet weather that affected drilling in the March quarter.”