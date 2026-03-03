Overlooked Tharisa, a PGM bull market bridesmaid

IN the volatile world of South African mining, and after a historic year on the JSE led by miners, few stories remain as compelling, yet overlooked, as Tharisa.

A ±105% YoY rally might suggest the story has already played out. However, a closer look at sector performance and the unique structural advantages of Tharisa’s dual-commodity model suggests it is far from over.

While the stock has doubled, it has lagged its larger, more liquid PGM peers. In a market where some competitors have re-rated by 300% to 400% during the recovery in commodity sentiment, Tharisa’s relative performance is underwhelming.

This gap is not a reflection of weak fundamentals, but rather a “liquidity” and “uncertainty” discount. The market’s message is simple: until the Karo funding path is clear and trading liquidity improves, Tharisa will not be treated like a “senior” PGM house. Yet on earnings power, asset value, and the scale of its development pipeline, it remains arguably the most undervalued PGM miner on the JSE.

The disconnect between Tharisa and the broader PGM complex is stark. While major PGM houses have rerated aggressively on the back of the metals surge, Tharisa continues to trade at a deep discount on both earnings and asset value. It typically trades at a low single-digit earnings multiple and at a discount to NAV, while senior peers now trade at multiples of theirs.

The market is effectively pricing Tharisa as a small-scale single-commodity producer, ignoring the multi-decade growth profile of the Zimbabwe-based Karo Platinum project and the transition to a high-margin underground mine at Tharisa Mine. Put differently, the equity is valued as if Karo is a perpetual question mark rather than an option that is steadily moving toward reality. Even a conservative 4 times EV/EBITDA multiple would imply the share price must almost triple from current levels just to converge on the sector’s “new normal”, before any premium is assigned for growth.

The most powerful potential rerating catalyst is the spot commodity environment. As of February 2026, spot indicators suggest a step-change from the 2025 financial year: Tharisa received an average PGM basket price of $1,615/oz in the 2025 financial year, versus spot indicators of roughly $3,031/oz today. Simultaneously, metallurgical-grade chrome concentrate prices remain robust at ~$276/t, a premium to the 2025 financial year average. A once-off weather event also impacted last year’s bottom line, a headwind now behind the company.

Using the midpoint of production guidance (155,000 oz of PGMs and 1.6 Mt of chrome), the forward earnings profile is transformative. The ~$1,416/oz rise in the PGM basket price alone adds roughly $217m in high-margin revenue. After royalties and variable costs, Tharisa could generate $350m to $425m in EBITDA this year. For a company with net cash of ~$47m and a market cap of roughly $525m, an implied forward EV/EBITDA below 1.5x looks like a profound mispricing. The co-product model also provides meaningful margin of safety if one leg of the commodity complex softens.

Tharisa’s advantage is not just volume, but the chemistry of its assets. Tharisa Mine has a high rhodium component, which acts as a high-value kicker during upswings (currently ~$10,750/oz), giving the business torque that many peers lack.

Karo Platinum adds a distinct profile: meaningful gold weighting alongside base-metal exposure. A base metal-rich reef adjacent to the primary PGM zone enables dual-plant throughput, with copper and nickel beneficiated as high-margin co-products with minimal incremental mining cost. At full production, Tharisa could evolve into a diversified metals powerhouse, lifting PGM-equivalent output from ~220,000 ounces per annum to as much as ~450,000 oz.

The main overhang remains Karo funding. In a low-price environment, the market feared heavy dilution, and that concern was rational: uncertain funding forces equity to absorb risk that should sit with structured debt or project-level instruments. With PGM prices stabilising at elevated levels after a significant run-up, the terms of possible financing improve materially and peak pessimism could be a thing of the past.

Resolving Karo financing, likely via a combination of gold royalty programmes, bond financing and project debt, may be the most important catalyst in Tharisa’s history. Once secured, dilution fears should fade and equity value should rerate as the project is materially de-risked with a credible debt component in place.

Beyond the current PGM upswing, Tharisa is building a multi-decade legacy. The transition from open-pit to mechanised underground mining is a generational shift, extending life-of-mine by roughly 60 years while reducing operating costs and fuel dependency.

There is also optionality in the Redox One initiative, developing iron-chromium redox flow batteries using Tharisa’s chrome feedstock. These systems are safer and more scalable for grid-scale storage than lithium-ion. In a world expected to triple renewables by 2030, this vertical integration is a strategic asset the market is valuing at zero.