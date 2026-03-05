Implats doubles up on interim payout as cash surges

IMPALA Platinum (Implats) rewarded shareholders on Thursday declaring in its results for the six months ended December a R3.7bn payout, equal to R4,10 per share.

The declaration continues the trend of handsome payouts for the platinum group metals sector after Valterra Platinum announced a R5.3bn special dividend as part of its year-end numbers on February 25.

At 60% of adjusted free cash flow, Implats’ proposed payout is double its stated dividend policy. It comes on the back of R12.1bn in free cash flow for the period compared to R7bn for the interim period in Implats’s 2025 financial year.

Despite this, shares in Implats fell 8% in Johannesburg. “Dividends declared were a little disappointing compered to peers,” said René Hochreiter, an analyst for Noah Capital. “Possibly the reason for the soft share price,” he added.

There is more above policy payout to come, according to Implats CFO Meroonisha Kerber. Commenting in a briefing to media, Kerber said free cash flow was likely to double in the second half assuming current spot prices.

“There is probably a little work we want to do on the balance sheet — repaying about the remaining R1bn worth of debt and also building up some of our rehabilitation funding,” Kerber said. But there were no big growth projects on approval, she added.

“So that then leaves quite a lot of available free cash flow, and from that you can deduce that there will be increasing returns for our shareholders,” she said.

“To the extent that there is this additional cash, we will be looking to return it to shareholders in the form of either special dividends or we would look at other options to return value to shareholders,” Kerber said.

The platinum price has retraced some ground in the last seven days but it is nonetheless 7.3% year-to-date and 57% higher over six months. Its sister metals palladium and rhodium have also performed strongly with clear evidence that price is doing little to solve market shortfalls in the metals.

“Each of the platinum, palladium and rhodium markets is expected to record successive supply deficits in 2026 and, together with global geopolitical uncertainty, indicates that the key drivers underpinning recent pricing strength are unlikely to dissipate fully in the medium term,” said Nico Muller, CEO of Implats in commentary to the numbers today.

He later told media the era-defining market dynamic of “very long winters and very short summers” – meaning short periods of elevated pricing – had fundamentally changed “for the first time”. He added: “I think the current supportive environment, not only for PGMs but including PGMs, is going to last longer than our initial expectation of 18 months. I think we are looking at at least three to five years.”

Implats reported a 44% year-on-year increase in dollar basket price of metals which averaged $1,917/oz for the period. Owing to rand strength, the increase in the local basket price was a tad lower at 40% or R33,261/oz.

The outcome at the earnings level was a threefold increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amoritsation of R18.1bn. Headline earnings of R9.3bn or 1 035 cents per share were 402% higher year-on-year.

Stripping out exceptional items, basic earnings increased just under five-fold to R9.3bn, equal to R10,39 per share.

As previously by Implats in a January production update metal output for the six months was 1.79 million ounces, just under one percent better than the comparative period last year. Production improvements were registered at Implats’s Rustenburg operationa as well as Zimplats where group output was 5.5% higher after expanding its smelter.

Group units costs per 6E ounce increased 11% to R23,200 however. Input inflation was driven by structural adjustments in labour spend at Zimplats, said Implats. Costs were also higher on increased development rates at Marula and marginally lower stock-adjusted volumes at managed operations.

Implats has targeted group refined and saleable PGM production of between 3.4 to 3.6 million ounces for the full year ended June 30. Unit cost guidance is between R23 500 and R24 500 per 6E ounce after accounting for previously refined inventory metal.