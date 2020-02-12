DRDGOLD to ‘start conversation on’ PGM dumps reprocessing strategy

DRDGOLD announced a 25 cent per share interim dividend, but said it had retained cash generated during a stellar reporting period in order to expand the business including a push into reprocessing of platinum group metal (PGM) dumps.

It also said it was “full steam ahead” on the second phase of its Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR), assets that it bought with shares from Sibanye-Stillwater, the latter exercising an option during the period under review to take its stake in DRDGOLD to 50.1%.

It’s highly likely, therefore, that Sibanye-Stillwater will play a role in DRDGOLD’s PGM growth strategy as it’s the world’s largest PGM producer.

Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGOLD, said in comments to the firm’s interim results announcement that he intended to “start the conversation on our moving into the reprocessing of PGM dumps”.

DRDGOLD reported interim headline share earnings of 48 cents which compares to a 7.2c/share loss in the comparative period last year. This was down to a 26% increase in the rand gold price and a significant 33% lift in gold production to 97,642 ounces.

The operating margin increased to 34% compared to 8.2% in the previous period suggesting the business was highly cash generative and looks set to remain so given the prognosis on the gold price and weak outlook for the rand against the dollar.

Despite this, however, DRDGOLD’s board was conservative in its payout. Commenting on the dividend, Pretorius said the company had entered “… a new phase of pursuing high growth projects which will require specific amounts of capital expenditure.

These projects include the expansion of the Brakpan/Withok Tailings Storage Facility at DRDGOLD’s Ergo plant on the East Rand, as well as FWGR.

“DRDGOLD believes that it is appropriate to retain some of the cash generated by its operations and apply this retained cash towards the capital expenditure that will be required by these potential future projects,” he said.