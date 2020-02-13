Ramaphosa asks SA to accept load-shedding whilst Govt. “fundamentally changes trajectory of electricity sector”

SOUTH African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, told the country’s business sector it would have to abide by continual load-shedding whilst the government set about “fundamentally changing the trajectory of electricity generation”.

Speaking in Parliament during his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa said: “At its core, load-shedding is the inevitable consequence of Eskom’s inability over many years – due to debt, lack of capacity and state capture – to service its power plants”.

He added: “The reality we need to accept is that in order for Eskom to undertake maintenance and improve supply, load-shedding will remain possibility in the immediate future.”

He sought, though, to inject a sense of urgency into the restructuring of the electricity sector. Largely known or anticipated developments, such as allowing for industrial-scale independent power generation for own use, would be accelerated.

For full article visit Miningmx sister site, Energymx.