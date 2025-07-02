India sends geology team to explore Zambian minerals

A TEAM of Indian geologists has been sent to Zambia to assess copper and cobalt reserves, said Reuters citing two government sources. This is as the country intensifies its drive to secure vital minerals needed for its energy transition, the newswire said.

Zambia has agreed to provide India with access to 9,000 square kilometres (3,475 square miles) this year for cobalt exploration – a crucial element in electric vehicle and mobile phone batteries – alongside copper prospecting. Copper has widespread applications in power generation, electronics and construction.

The three-year exploration programme will see most analytical work conducted in Indian laboratories, one source told Reuters. Multiple site visits are planned throughout the project duration, said the sources, who requested anonymity as the details remain confidential.

Following evaluation of mining prospects, India’s government intends to apply for a mining lease from Zambian authorities and may bring in private sector partners.

India has engaged in discussions with various African nations to secure critical mineral deposits through government-to-government arrangements, whilst simultaneously pursuing opportunities in Australia and Latin America. Negotiations are also underway with the Democratic Republic of Congo for an initial agreement covering cobalt and copper supplies, Reuters reported in March.

Last month, an Indian delegation participated in a Congolese mining conference and visited local mining operations, the ministry confirmed in a social media post.

Internal government discussions have addressed India’s increasing exposure to global copper market constraints, with plans to identify supply solutions through current trade talks, Reuters reported last week.