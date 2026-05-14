Tharisa shares jump on profit surge

THARISA shares rose as much as 7% during Thursday after the platinum and chrome producer flagged a near-fivefold increase in interim earnings, driven by sharply higher commodity prices, said News24.

The share ended the day just under five percent stronger.

The company said headline earnings per share for the six months to March 2026 were expected to come in between 16.1 US cents and 16.6 US cents (R2.65 to R2.74), representing an increase of between 455% and 472% on the prior-year period.

Basic earnings per share are forecast to rise by more than 500% to between 15.3 and 15.8 US cents, the company said.

The earnings surge reflects a dramatic improvement in metal prices, said News24. Tharisa’s average PGM basket price nearly doubled year on year to $2,600 per ounce from $1,400/oz, while the chrome concentrate price firmed to $284 per ton from $253/t in the comparative half.

Production volumes were also ahead in the first quarter of 2026, with PGM output up 17% to 73,000 oz. Chrome concentrates production was broadly flat at 753,000 tons.

Tharisa’s share price of R29 was up nearly 7% in morning trade on Thursday and has gained approximately 90% over the past twelve months.