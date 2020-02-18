Kumba pays out most of earnings in R20bn dividend despite short-term market caution

THE dividends keep rolling for Kumba Iron Ore shareholders with the firm today saying it would pay a total dividend of R46.78/share – nearly R20bn in value – despite “operational challenges” during the year under review and a market that has turned uncertain in 2020.

All in all, the payout ratio equated to 92% of earnings which easily exceeds the dividend policy of 50% to 75% of earnings.

Themba Mkhwanazi, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, said on balance the company was confident it would continue to command a premium for its product but he was cautious, especially on the short-term outlook given last year’ outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China, and a damper market for commodities in general.

He also alluded to potential headwinds related to a “logistically constrained environment” whilst the decision by ArcelorMittal SA to shut its Saldanha Steel facilities had given the company pause for thought on the feasibility of its proposed R3bn UHDMS plant, the feasibility study of which would be extended into this year.

Said Mkhwanai of this year: “Our unique, high-quality lump products and marketing capabilities position us well to capitalise on the opportunities ahead to further transform our business and create sustainable value for our stakeholders”.