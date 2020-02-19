Sibanye-Stillwater ‘positioned’ to pay dividends after closing book on two-year deal blitz

SIBANYE-Stillwater was “well positioned” to reinstate the dividend, Neal Froneman, CEO of the R118bn gold and platinum group metals (PGM) mining firm said today.

Commenting in the group’s full-year results ended December 31, Froneman said net debt as a proportion of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would fall below 1x this year.

This was even without actively pumping free cash into debt repayments and compares to a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5x at the close of the 2018 financial year. The ratio as of December 31, 2019 was 1.25x.

“We are now highly confident about sustained deleveraging of the company’s balance sheet,” said Froneman in notes to the published figures. “Moreover, with the balance sheet further de-risked, we are well positioned to resume cash dividends during 2020 based on the current deleveraging trajectory and subject to current commodity prices.”

Starting up the dividend will be a critical moment for Sibanye-Stillwater as the prevailing criticism was it had over-reached itself by announcing successive transactions, starting with the $2.2bn takeover of Stillwater Mining in 2017.

It was after this deal that Sibanye-Stillwater decided to suspend dividend payments drawing criticism from the market as Froneman had previously said payouts were a defining feature of his firm’s investment appeal. The Stillwater deal was followed by the takeover of DRDGold and a merger with Lonmin, the latter an all-share transaction.

These latter two transactions were completed in the year under review and coincided with the recovery of the firm’s gold division from a five-month strike orchestrated by the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union, which started in November 2018. Production totalled 932,659 oz for the year under review which compares to 2018 production of 1.18 million oz. Mining difficulties at Stillwater Mining were also overcome.

Assisted by extremely strong pricing for the rand basket of PGMs, and a strong gold price, Sibanye-Stillwater reported a full year increase in EBITDA of 79% year-on-year to R14,96bn. Group profit came in at R433m representing a R3bn turnaround on the R2,52bn loss recorded in 2018.

Sibanye-Stillwater reported a profit of R604m in the second half of the year which offset the R171m loss in the first half, and suggestive that momentum is now with the company. As a result, group leverage would “decline naturally,” it said.