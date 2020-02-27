Implats reinstates the dividend after PGM price boost de-stresses long-encumbered balance sheet

IMPALA Platinum (Implats) reinstated the dividend, retained assets it had previously marked for sale and completed the R10.9bn purchase of North American Palladium which made only the lightest of impressions on the firm’s balance sheet.

That is the impact of a 41% increase in the price received in rands for the firm’s platinum group metals (PGM) which even smoothed over the impact of lower refined PGM production as a result of a planned rebuild of the firm’s Zimplats furnace.

Gross refined production came in at 1.32 million oz compared to 1.59 million oz in the previous six month period. Revenue per 6E ounce sold increased to R20,888 compared to R14,804 in the comparative period. In dollar terms, Implats received $1,420/oz for PGMs sold compared to $1,044/oz previously.

To be fair to Implats, its decision to retain its 12 and 14 shafts – previously marked for sale – was a function of cost, productivity and safety improvements. But it could not save shafts 1 and 9 which have some medium-term life extension owing to elevated market pricing, but which will eventually be closed.

The banner news, however, is how Implats eased pressure on its balance sheet which allowed for the resumption of the dividend which will be based on a 30% payout of free cash before growth capital. For interim, this equates to a R1.25/share dividend.