De Beers to address staff today on planned restructuring of diamond business

PLANS to restructure De Beers are afoot with the diamond producer’s CEO, Bruce Cleaver due to address employees today regarding the proposals.

“Bruce and team are working through issues with De Beers staff,” said Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American which has a 85% stake in the diamond producer.

Cutifani said proposed changes would tackle the entire De Beers business from the recovery of diamonds from the mines through to customers and marketing. “The whole strategy has been thought through quite well and we will articulate that in the next couple of days,” said Cutifani. He declined to say if jobs would be affected.

The imminence of De Beers restructuring was first reported by Bloomberg News which said cited a letter drafted by Cleaver saying that the Covid-19 pandemic had accelerated the restructuring of the company. “Covid-19 has compounded and exacerbated difficulties that already existed in the diamond world,” Cleaver said in the letter.

“These difficulties, which have inhibited our growth over the past several years, have become even more urgent to address. They require us to act now to protect the short-term health of the business while refocusing and reorienting it to realise our long-term potential,” he said.

De Beers sold just $56m of rough diamonds in the second quarter, a 96% decline from sales a year earlier. The outcome was the company made only a slim $2m contribution to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to Anglo American’s interim numbers.

Anglo today announced a 39% decline in underlying EBITDA to $3.4bn. The group’s basic headline share earnings came in at 49 cents compared to $1.48/share in the comparative period. Profit attributable to shareholders was $500m for the six months, a heavy slide of 75% or nearly $1bn compared to $1.9bn in 2019.

Asked about distress in the diamond business, Cutifani said the sector would rebound rapidly as it had done in previous crises. He said a lack of new diamond discoveries, the imminent closure of Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine, the shuttering of other supply, and a rebound in China consumer demand provided the foundation for recovery.

“We don’t see any reason to do anything material on prices,” he said when asked if De Beers would make adjustments to ease the pressure on the mid-stream of the industry composed of diamond cutters and polishers. “We think the fundamentals are strong.”