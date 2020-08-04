RBPlat surges into net cash but strikes cautious note warning of “slow, uneven” PGM recovery

ROYAL Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) moved into net cash at the close of its interim period to June on the back of surging rhodium and palladium prices and a weaker rand.

This was despite 45 days of production lost to Covid-19 interruptions, equivalent to 54,000 ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs). The risk of further interruptions was high in CEO Steve Phiri’s assessment for the balance of the firm’s financial year.

“The impact of the shutdown due to national lockdown on production and cost of mining and processing has been severe with the necessary care and maintenance as well as shutdown and restart costs being incurred in the process,” he said in notes to the firm’s interim results today.

RBPlat consequently cut its full-year PGM production guidance to 380,000 to 405,000 ounces down from 450,000 to 480,000 oz as a result of the lockdown and said that its target of reaching 230,000 tons of ore a month at its Styldrift project in the third quarter was now “under pressure”.

Nonetheless, the financial turnaround owing to the highly supportive market was significant. The company ended on June 30 with R702m in cash compared to net debt of R491m on December 31.

Higher metal prices – there was a 77% increase to the basket price per platinum ounce of R43,680 – increased revenue about R1.5bn year-on-year which resulted in the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin improving to 45.3% from 16.6% in 2019. EBITDA was R2.1bn compared to R526m last year. Headline earnings were R862.6m, 625% higher year-on-year and basic earnings were 574% higher at some 335.3 cents a share.

This performance stands the company in good stead ahead of resinstating the dividend at the year-end after saying in February it had adopted a 10% of free cash flow payout policy. Phiri said the balance sheet was in good shape ahead of the year-end dividend.

Group capital expenditure for the year is forecast to come in at R1.8bn which compares to a capital outlay of R1.66bn last year.

“The second half of the year is likely to see the PGM makret being less severely impacted by Covid-19 than the first half, but the recovery could be slow and uneven,” the company said in notes to its interim numbers.