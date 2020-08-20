Bereft of rock-star minerals, South32 anticipates better times with option of buy-back

SOUTH32 paid a 1 US cents per share final dividend (2019: 2.8c/share) following a difficult 2020 financial year in which – absent the commodities such as iron ore and platinum group metals (PGMs) which have boosted its peer group – revenue plummeted.

The Perth-headquartered group trades in currently unfashionable commodities such as aluminium and metallurgical and thermal coals which was reflected in the 16% decline in annual revenue to $6.1bn for the year.

“A deterioration in commodity markets was the primary driver of the significant decline in profitability,” the company said in notes to its year-end numbers.

The outcome was a taxed loss of $65m which took account of $115m in impairments related to its manganese alloy operations. Post-period, South32 agreed to sell its TEMCO facilities in Indonesia to UK-based conglomerate, GFG Alliance.

After the firm’s share buy-back programme – suspended during the year with $121m of the $1.43bn programme still to run – and dividend payments, net cash fell to $298m as of July 1 from $504m a year ago.

Nonetheless, the final dividend declaration was a generous 77% of underlying earnings which were 81% lower at $193m after absorbing the impact of the de-recognition of tax benefits associated with the sale of its South African Energy Coal (SAEC) business.

Commenting on the proposed transaction, after more than two years in gestation, South32 said it would be completed in the first half of the current year. The group didn’t elaborate on progress of the deal, which requires the buy-in of SAEC’s main domestic customer, the state-owned power utility, Eskom, except to say it was “on track”.

Peer group companies such as Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP have benefited from exposure to iron ore, platinum group metals and copper the prices of which have flourished this year owing to supply deficits and interruptions.

As if to anticipate better times, South32 said it had extended the option of resuming the buy-back programme to September 2021.

It had also targeted additional cost savings totalling $50m in its 2022 financial year having cut corporate costs $50m in the year under review.

Shares in the company eased 0.23% on the Australian Stock Exchange having fallen nearly a quarter over the last 12 months.