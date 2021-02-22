Amplats to increase PGM production a fifth to 3.6 million oz/year by 2030

ANGLO American Platinum (Amplats) has targeted a one-fifth increase in attributable platinum group metals (PGMs) production to 3.6 million ounces annually by 2030 by which time its portfolio would consist only of mechanised mines.

The increase in production is a sign of growing confidence in supply deficit forecasts for PGMs, palladium and rhodium especially, as well as platinum which is expected to move out of over-supply in the coming years.

Last week, Sibanye-Stillwater announced R6.8bn worth of new PGM projects which would add 250,000 oz in production in the next two years.

Natascha Viljoen, who will be 12 months into the job as CEO of Amplats in April, said the company had “a strong platform for growth”, adding that it owned “… diverse, low cost, and long-life mining and processing assets”.

Amplats attributable production in the 2020 financial year – in which the group increased the full-year dividend 65% to R45.58/share – totalled about three million oz. A final dividend of R35.35/share was announced, reflective of the firm;s 40% of headline earnings payout policy.

The 2020 financial year was a difficult period for Amplats largely owing to the shutdown of its processing unit in Rustenburg which kept sales of refined metal to about 2.7 million oz, a year-on-year decline of 42%. Nonetheless, a 71% increase in the average rand price for the PGM basket of metals helped Amplats to a 64% improvement in basic earnings of just over R30bn.

Net cash increased 8% or R1.4bn to end as of December 31 at R18.7bn.

“We are committed to disciplined capital allocation and continued our base dividend pay-out of 40% of headline earnings,” said Viljoen. “I am excited about the impact we will make and the value we will return to stakeholders in our purpose-led journey,” she said.