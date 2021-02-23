Kumba approves R3.6bn life extension project pushing Sishen production out to 2039

KUMBA Iron Ore today said it had approved the R3.6bn extension of its flagship Sishen mine in South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

The company, which is 70% owned by Anglo American, will embark on the ultra-high dense medium separation (UHDMS) project which will see Sishen remain in operation until 2039.

The project announcement comes on the back of strong fundamentals for the iron ore business founded on China demand and supply-side concerns.

Kumba today reported a higher average realised price of $115 a ton, as well as R1.3bn in cost savings. This formed the basis for record earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of R45.8bn and R20.7bn in free cash flow, an increase of 21%.

The outcome for shareholders was the announcement of a R41.30 per share final dividend which takes the total cash dividend for the year to R60.90/share.