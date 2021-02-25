Implats poised to approve R10bn, 360,000 oz PGM expansions in SA, Zimbabwe

IMPALA Platinum (Implats) is assessing two growth projects that will add 262,000 oz to its annual production – just over 14% of total output – at a potential cost of R10bn.

Nico Muller, CEO of Implats, said in a press call today following the publication of the firm’s interim results, that 180,000 oz in additional (growth) ounces would be produced from each of its Two Rivers joint venture and its 87%-owned Zimplats mine at a capital cost of R10bn over a four to five year period.

“This subject to formal approval,” said Muller, who added a decision was imminent. Of the two projects, some R5.7 would be spent on the Two Rivers project in which Implats has an 46% stake. African Rainbow Minerals is the other joint venture partner in Two Rivers.

On an attributable basis, therefore, Implats would be in for R2.6bn in capex and take 82,800 oz/year in production (but process all of its production at its processing facilities – Impala Refining Services. On Zimplats, Implats is assessing a capital outlay of $290m, equal to R4.43bn.

Implat’s attributable capital outlay for both projects is R7,06bn.

“These are low cost, shallow ounces which is exactly what we are looking at as a company,” said Muller, who added – however – that the group had also strategised for growth through tier one to tier three opportunities.

Whilst the potential new projects were tier one opportunities, Implats was also looking at potential merger and acquisition activity including possible tier three opportunities which would be in battery minerals.

“Impala is interested in investing in its future. We are interested in investing in other parts of the value chain or beyond PGM production in battery metals or associated metals. We would not exclude the possibility of external growth but we won’t grow for the sake of it.”

Asked for details on potential battery metals investment, Muller responded: “Tier three assets may or may not be battery metals.

“I must stress that we are not in a position to make an announcement on this in either the six or 12 months. But we have not excluded it from our universe”.

Johan Theron, spokesman for Implats, added that the company already produced nickel, copper and cobalt as a by-product of its platinum, palladium and rhodium production so a move into battery metals would not be a departure.

Taking on meaningful diversification is, however, potentially big news for Implats especially as offshore growth – where much of the battery metals deposits are located – involves high outlay. Sibanye-Stillwater announced earlier this week that it had taken a 30% stake in a Finland lithium project that is hoping to build a R6bn mine.