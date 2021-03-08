Ferrochrome exports in trouble as Transnet utilisation rate falls to 40%, says Glencore-Merafe JV

MERAFE Resources and Glencore had encountered “huge problems” exporting ferrochrome from South Africa with utilisation rates on the rail and ports facilities managed by Transnet, the government-owned company, as low as 40% on occasions.

Japie Fullard, head of ferrochrome operations at Glencore, said logistical backlogs had been made a top priority of Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture’s financial year.

“It is a huge concern for us. We have been having a huge discussion with the CEO of Transnet (Portia Derby). We would like to join hands in getting the logistical problems sorted,” said Fullard. Merafe Resources, listed in Johannesburg, has a 20.5% in the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture.

Transnet said recently it was taking steps to improve utilisation of the rail line, especially between the Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. This was following damage sustained during tropical cyclone Eloise in February. But track theft had also been a long-standing problem for Transnet. “Theft is playing a big role,” said Fullard today.

South32, which produces and exports coal and manganese from South Africa, said in February its sales would be harmed if Transnet’s under-performance continued.

“If it continues longer, we will see that pressure building,” said Mike Fraser, COO of South32, regarding delays caused by logistical infrastructure problems.