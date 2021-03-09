RBPlat announces dividend payment and PGM production lift of up to 25% as market booms

ROYAL Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) said it would pay a maiden dividend for its 2020 financial year of 575 cents per share, and forecast an increase in production of platinum group metals (PGMs) by as much as one quarter this year.

The dividend announcement comes amid a year of buoyant pricing for PGMs. Overall, RBPlat’s average rand basket price of four PGM metals was two-thirds higher year-on-year at some R47,891.70 per platinum ounce. Revenue for rhodium and palladium accounted for 62.5% of revenue even though the metals account for about 35% of production highlighting their contribution specifically.

In addition to higher pricing, production was 4.5% higher at 419,000 ounces despite the disruption posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the ability of the industry to stem the spread of the virus in mines and communities, RBPlat’s PGM production in the current financial year is forecast to be between 475,000 to 525,000 oz, representing an increase year-on-year of 25% assuming the higher end of the estimate.

The improvement in pricing and expected increase in production – as the firm recovered from Covid-19 lockdown – coincides with the completion of the firm’s R11bn Styldrift project which is expected to absorb R400m this year as ancillary works are finalised.

All in all, total capital expenditure for 2021 is estimated to be R2.2bn versus R1.8bn in 2020 which includes the finalisation of the smelter upgrade of its Maseve facility, due to be completed in the first quarter some three months late owing to last year’s lockdown.

As guided previously, share earnings came in at 1,369 cents compared to 26.3 c in the previous financial year. Headline share earnings were 1,354.4 cents per share compared to 50.4 cents/share previously representing a many-fold year-on-year improvement.

The group ended the year on December 31 with net cash of R2.24bn compared to R814.2m at end-December 2019. Free cash flow before growth capital totalled R3bn.

Commenting on market developments this year, RBPlat expected demand for platinum in vehicle autocatalysts to improve, although the metal would remain in “industrial surplus which will require another year of investment demand”. Its discount to gold and palladium, as well as demand for gasoline autocatalysts would make the metal “attractive”, however.

“The palladium and rhodium markets are both forecast to remain in deficit in 2021, although narrower than in 2020 owing to additional unrefined stocks to be processed in the second half of 2021,” the company said.