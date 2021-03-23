Northam Platinum winds up Zambezi BEE deal, unveils new structure & share buy-back

NORTHAM Platinum has bought the remaining preference shares in Zambezi Platinum for R2bn and terminated its black economic empowerment (BEE) structure four years ahead of its 10-year maturation date, said BusinessLive.

In an announcement replete with complexity, the platinum group metal (PGM) producer also said it would install a new 15-year BEE deal in which its participants would own 26.5% of Northam. The prior Zambezi structure saw BEE participants own 31.4% of Northam.

The company is offering a premium of nearly 16% to buy the Zambezi preference shares. Northam will buy all the Northam shares held Zambezi, resulting in a 25% share buy back scheme to give the Zambezi owners and BEE structures liquidity, said BusinessLive.

The new empowerment structure will give Northam’s employees and communities about 23% ownership of Northam, with the balance held by women and youth groups in a new empowerment company that will be listed on the JSE’s BEE segment for trade among those qualifying to trade these shares.

“The level of value that has been created for all stakeholders surpasses all expectations and ahead of the anticipated maturity date,” said Northam platinum CEO, Paul Dunne. The proposed transaction has support of Northam shareholders.

“None of the current Zambezi strategic partners will participate in the extended BEE transaction,” Northam said.

“At the current Northam share price, the extended BEE transaction is valued at about R33.1bn and will be funded exclusively by Northam. No external funding will be introduced,” it said.