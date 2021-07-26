Amplats to pay delight shareholders with 100% payout of record interim earnings

ANGLO American Platinum (Amplats) is to pay an R175 per share interim dividend equal to 100% of the record interim headline earnings announced today.

Headline earnings of R46.4bn were nearly six times higher than the R6.7bn unveiled at the interim stage last year, and sets the groundwork for a historic full-year performance.

The dividend consists of an R70 per share dividend in terms of the firm’s policy to pay 40% of headline earnings topped up with an R105 special dividend.

As previously flagged the rand basket price for the firm’s platinum group metal (PGM) production was 29% higher year-on-year.

But Amplats’ financial performance was also heavily influenced by a significant improvement in production, in particular refined output which was 128% higher year-on-year at some 2.33 million ounces. This represents a strong recovery following the commissioning of the firm’s Anglo Converter Plant in the second half of 2020.

Higher refined output would also go some way to relieving the metal build-up of about one million ounces. In February last year, Amplats announced the temporary closure of its processing facilities in Rustenburg following separate technical incidents at ACP A and B.

“The fundamentals of our PGMs and base metals remain robust,” said Natascha Viljoen in a statement to the JSE. “Overall, we achieved strong earnings, we have a strong balance sheet with net cash of R57.6bn and increased our return on capital employed to 207%.”

The rhodium and platinum prices surged to all time highs of $30,000 and $3,000 per ounce respectively during the six month period. Platinum achieved a six year high of above $1,300/oz. The minor PGMs, iridium and ruthenium, also made positive contributions as strong industrial demand took iridium to an all-time high of $6,300/oz and ruthenium to a 14-year high of $800/oz.