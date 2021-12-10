Amplats approves R3.9bn extension of 250,000 oz/year Mototolo PGM mine

ANGLO American Platinum (Amplats) today approved the extension of its Mototolo mine which is forecast to continue producing 250,000 ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) for another 30 years.

The Anglo American-owned group said in an announcement that it had allocated R3.9bn for the project which would see it mine the adjacent Der Brochen property. The project would require the sinking of a new shaft.

Project work would begin in the first quarter of 2022 with first production targeted for the end of 2023. Capital would be deployed over six years with the majority of spend falling between 2022 and 2024.

Amplats said the project had an estimated internal rate of return of over 25% with a payback of around six years from first production and assuming consensus pricing.

Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats, said the project was but one example of “… the high quality, low cost expansion options we have available in our existing portfolio of assets”. She also added that work continued on the group’s Mogalakwena project.

Whereas the extension of Mototolo into the Der Brochen farm provides replacement PGM ounces, Mogalakwena will feed new ounces into the PGM market. Viljoen said Amplats was working through five workstreams with a critical phase being the feasibility study into construction of a third concentrator which would continue next year.

No date was put on when the project would be approved. However, Viljoen said the continued assessment of the third concentrator would not affect progress on some of the other work streams which focus on equally critical issues such as community impact.

Amplats said in February it planned to increase production a fifth to 3.8 million oz of PGMs by 2030. This was in line with bullish forecasts for PGM demand over the next 10 to 15 years.