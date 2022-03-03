Coal price, SIOC payout boosts Exxaro but Transnet hands firm painful opportunity cost

EXXARO Resources reported strong year-on-year headline earnings despite “severe” logistical constraints which saw thermal coal exports a third lower at 7.6 million tons (Mt). The reduction came amid a 90% benchmark price improvement in the fuel.

In total, there was a 12Mt reduction in South Africa’s thermal coal deliveries to Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), an export facility in KwaZulu-Natal province. This was owing to unchecked vandalism including the theft of copper cable, as well as other failures connected to network operator, the government-owned company Transnet.

Exxaro railed 12.2Mt of thermal coal in its previous financial year.

“We are continuing to engage with government and TFR [Transnet Freight Rail] to resolve some of these challenges and take advantage of prevailing high commodity prices,” said outgoing CEO, Mxolisi Mgojo in notes to the financial results. Exxaro said on Tuesday Mgojo would step down from Exxaro a year earlier than planned making way for incumbent Nombasa Tsengwa.

Despite this major headwind, Exxaro reported a 58% year-on-year improvement in core headline earnings of R46.83/share for the 12 months ended December 31. The earnings were a result of the improved export coal price as well as a R2.66bn dividend from Exxaro’s stake in Sishen Iron Ore Company (SIOC), some 48% higher year-on-year.

The API4 RBCT export price of $124 per ton compared to $65/t average in the previous financial year. The outcome for Exxaro was a 100% increase in the average realised export price of $96/t. It did not put a value on the opportunity cost as a result of lower exports.

Exxaro declared a final dividend of R11,75/share reflecting the firm’s new dividend policy adopted in March which is based on a cover ratio and a pass-through of the SIOC dividend. This was to allow for investment in Exxaro’s renewable energy and minerals business announced last year which includes buying assets in manganese, copper and bauxite. The total dividend distribution for the year is R32,52/share.