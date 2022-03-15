De Beers says security of supply chain a critical precursor to Angola return

DE BEERS expects to report progress in discussions with the Angolan government this year regarding a potential investment in the southern African country’s diamond sector.

But new investment would turn on whether De Beers could secure comfort on “supply chain logistics”, said Sarah Kuijlaars, the group’s CFO.

“We believe there’s opportunity for a mineral contract there, but will only sign something for production if we are really comfortable we can set the same high standards in business principles and our whole supply chain as we have elsewhere in the world,” said Kuijlaars.

"It is a very exciting opportunity, but this is a longer term game and it will be a steady approach. We look forward to updating the market this year." De Beers said on December 8 that it was assessing "a mineral investment contract" in the country, but it hasn't provided details of what this may entail.

De Beers follows Rio Tinto which secured a 75% stake in the first phase of the Chiri kimberlite deposit in Angola’s Lunda Sul region with Endiama, Angola’s government-owned diamond miner. Endiama has retained a 25% interest. The contract also “… leaves open the possibility for Endiama to increase its holding to 49%”.

The investment – and the prospect of De Beers making one – is a validation of changes made within the country’s mining sector since the new government led by President Joao Lourenco took over. Among his reforms, he has removed a requirement that the government take a majority interest in new diamond mining ventures.