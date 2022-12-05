SA output of PGMs to remain under pressure as disruption takes toll, says Tharisa’s Pouroulis

RECYCLING of platinum group metals (PGMs) would become increasingly important to the fortunes of the precious metals as primary supply was unlikely to increase, said Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of Tharisa.

Commenting in the firm’s year-end results presentation today, in which Tharisa announced a final dividend of four South African cents per share, Pouroulis said new PGM projects in South Africa would not represent supply growth.

Pouroulis said that “any new projects are mere replacement ounces rather than new supply coming into the market”. He added that recycling of PGMs “remains the most significant determining factor for the supply-demand fundamentals”.

According to the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), platinum would move into a 303,000 ounce supply deficit next year owing to disruptions to South African production. This would represent a 1.1 million oz turnaround in the metal’s fortunes year-on-year.

Said Pouroulis: “The complex operating environment in the major producing region South Africa, which has had to deal with inflationary pressures and erratic electricity supply, does mean that the supply side will remain constrained for some time”.

Eskom loadshedding, which has been at a record high this calendar year, resulted in the country’s three largest producers – Impala Platinum, Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater – stockpiling about 100,000 ounces of PGMs in the third quarter.

Tharisa’s dividend announcement was in line with its 15% net profit after tax policy and takes the payout for the entire 12 months ended September 30 to seven South African cents per share.

This was on the back of increased production of PGMs and chrome. Coupled with rand weakness against the dollar, the higher output from Tharisa’s mine – situated in the North West province – helped offset lower PGM prices. Chrome prices were higher, however.