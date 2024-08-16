Botswana Diamonds to use Artificial Intelligence to pinpoint gem deposits

Diamond junior explorer Botswana Diamonds (BOD) is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up assessment of the company’s huge mineral database in Botswana which is the second largest diamond exploration base in the country,

Chairman John Teeling commented, “our mineral database in Botswana is simply vast – over 375,000 kms of geophysical data and 32,000 drill hole logs – too big for timely analysis by humans.

“Massive databases are suited to analysis by computer-based large data models and AI techniques which can analyse substantial amounts of data in a short time. We feed in the data and create the models from our existing knowledge both theoretical and factual.

“It is early stages for both our work and the use of the technique in mineral exploration, but the future potential is huge.”

Teeling added the technique will also analyse for a number of different minerals in addition to diamonds.

He commented, “we have always believed that there are more diamond deposits to be found under the sand. Now there is the possibility of other deposits being identified. “

BOD intends using Planetary AI Ltd Xplore mineral prospectivity technology which was developed in collaboration with International Geoscience Services Limited.

The system allows computers to “understand” the meaning and context of geological data in much the same way a geologist would, in order to identify zones of prospective mineralisation based on specific mineral deposit models.

Teeling and BOD MD James Campbell are the team which previously ran African Diamonds and developed the AK6 diamond prospect in north-eastern Botswana.

African Diamonds was taken over in 2010 by Canadian miner Lucara Diamonds which developed the successful Karowe mine on the AK6 deposit.

In 2022 BOD attempted to buy the mothballed Ghaghoo diamond mine in central Botswana from Gem Diamonds but was unable to find a JV partner prepared to finance the deal.