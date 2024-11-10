Resolute CEO among firm’s employees detained in Mali

TERRY Holohan, CEO of Resolute Mining, is one of several of the company’s executives to have been detained by the military-controlled government of Mali in West Africa, said Bloomberg News citing people with knowledge of the matter.

They were taken by Mali’s junta over the weekend, said the newswire. Perth-based Resolute declined to comment. A Mali mining ministry official declined to comment when reached by phone, said the newswire. The matter was earlier reported by Agence France-Presse.

According to the Daily Mail in Australia, Holohan and other executives were arrested at a hotel in Bamako, Mali’s capital, and taken to a specialised unit set up to tackle corruption and economic or financial crimes. Holohan has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Mali has overhauled the country’s mining sector after legislating a new mining code in 2023, and running an audit of new projects.

The country is currently locked in a dispute with Barrick Gold over allegations the company owes about $500m in unpaid taxes from 2020 to 2023, according to a report by Reuters.

Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick told Miningmx last week he would be prepared to pay the majority of economic benefits from mining to the government but added that such an agreement would have to be done “in the proper way”.

Holohan’s detention follows a number of arrests by Mali authorities in recent weeks including employees of Barrick Gold in October.

Resolute, like other international miners operating in Mali, has been under growing pressure since the military seized power, said Bloomberg News.

Holohan has staged an impressive turnaround since his appointment at Resolute about two years ago. Aided by a one-third improvement in the price of gold this year, he has rubbed out $229m in company net debt.

In addition to ramping up production at Resolute’s flagship Syama project, Holohan has also driven a second phase expansion which is expected to be in operation in 2025. Plans are also afoot to extend the life of the Mako gold mine in Senegal.

Holohan also said recently the company was looking for additional opportunities. In September, the miner announced it had raised $60m in debt which would be used for new organic and inorganic expansion.