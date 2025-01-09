Mantengu hails Blue Ridge project as corporate finance dream

Mantengu Mining, a chrome producer, is another player in the sector. It reported a R2.96m net profit in the six months to end-August on 33,000 tons of chrome concentrate — only a few months of production. It has almost matched that output in September and October alone, says CEO Mike Miller. Though the chrome price has fallen about $30/t to $270/t towards the end of the year, Miller expects far better second-half earnings.

The company is adding a new plant at Langpan in Limpopo and has ramped up a second operation, Meerust in North West. In October Mantengu bought Blue Ridge, a platinum group metals (PGMs) mine in Limpopo that was once operated by tireless octogenarian mining entrepreneur Algy Cluff. That was in the early 2000s, before Blue Ridge passed into the hands of Aquarius Platinum, which was acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater in 2016.