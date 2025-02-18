Congo miner Alphamin says conflict could affect Bisie

ALPHAMIN Resources Corp said on Tuesday it continued to operate “within guidance parameters” but acknowledged its risk profile “has increased” after fighting continued in the Democratic of Congo where it operates the Bisie tin mine.

The United Nations estimates some 900 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands people have fled for safety due to heavy fighting between the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and a coalition of rebels led by the Rwanda-backed M23 group.

Fighting first broke out on January 27 in the eastern city of Goma, but it was reported on Sunday a second city in the region – Bukavu – had now been seized.

Alphamin said it noted recent news reports that “insurgents have further continued their advance”. Bisie mine is located in a remote area and continued to operate within guidance parameters, Alphamin said in an announcement.

But it added: “As a result of the continued advance of the insurgents, the operating risk profile of the company has increased and any further significant escalation of the conflict could result in mining operations being affected”.

The rebels on Monday announced a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons after international pressure, according to a report by Al Jazeera, a news agency.

Racked by conflict for more than 30 years, the DRC’s insecurity is caused by complex and deep-seated factors, as well as a multitude of actors. Apart from the M23, numerous other armed groups, Congolese and foreign forces are battling for control, mostly in the mineral-rich eastern part of the country, said Al Jazeera.

Alphamin said the safety of its employees and contractors and compliance with the DRC and international laws remains was its committed focus. “The company is closely monitoring the situation as it continues to progress, and will provide further updates if required,” it said.

The outbreak of hostilities is a blow for Alphamin considering the success it was having at Bisie. Just before Goma was captured it forecast a second consecutive record production this year from Bisie as it edged towards an expanded design capacity.

Contained tin production was 17,324 tons in the 12 months ended December, a 11% year-on-year increase. For this year, production is targeted at 20,000 tons – roughly 6% to 7% of world production – once ramp up of the processing plant processing Mpama South ore is complete, it said.