Thungela, the coal mining success no-one expected

Strong domestic production in China is partly behind coal’s travails, as is disappointing growth internationally — the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development said last week the global economy is on course to slow from 3.3% last year to 2.9% in 2025 and 2026. US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are contributing to the turmoil. Ndlovu sees an upturn, however. “The forward curve is in contango, so we expect the prices to improve 12 months out.”

Shares in Thungela have shown strain, down 32% in the year-to-date. Though the stock is still 200% higher than at its listing price, Ndlovu is keen for the company to continue its share buyback programme. “Investors ask for it; they prefer it over dividends,” he said. A $5m programme was concluded last month.

Thungela shares are cheap at the moment, considering that the medium-term trajectory for coal is surprisingly sound. The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently pushed out its expectations for peak coal consumption to 2028-2030. “In my view we may continue to see peak coal continue to move out,” said Ndlovu.

On the supply side, constraints on production continue. According to the IEA, coal investment growth is expected to be 4% in 2025, down on 6% average growth over the past five years. Nearly all the growth in coal investments in 2024 came from China and India, to meet domestic demand. Coal production is hard to finance and insure, especially for environmental guarantees, said Ndlovu. This is despite the obvious ongoing demand.

Some coal companies have sought to tackle this uneasy dynamic by diversifying into other commodities. Ndlovu said that was never Thungela’s plan. Part of the reason for this is that the firm had no choice when it started out but to invest in its short-life South African mines. Thereafter it was a question of “playing where we think we could win”, he said.

Ndlovu says the company will continue to grow: Ensham could be “10 times larger”. He also said that, depending on the specific asset, Thungela could add metallurgical coal to its portfolio.

High-quality metallurgical coal is still a mineral that holds cachet for mining companies as it can supply blast furnaces that hugely reduce carbon emissions for the steel industry, the end user. As such, this type of coal has strong green credentials and is a type of diversifier without being radically different for a company such as Thungela to mine.

“The logistics [for metallurgical coal] are exactly the same and therefore with this commodity we think we have a right to win in,” said Ndlovu. “I think that would be a natural adjacency for us to grow our portfolio.

“Beyond that, I think the board will continue to apply its mind, and I’m sure my successor doesn’t want me giving him advice on where to invest.”

A version of this article first appeared in the Financial Mail.