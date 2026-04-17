Will BHP really bet on South African mining again?

SOUTH African mining is at one of those rare moments when its trajectory could tilt either way. There is talk of hope and renewal, encompassing an overdue honesty about Eskom and Transnet, the glimmers of regulatory reform, and a global scramble for critical minerals that South Africa has in abundance.

At the same time, the hard numbers depict a sector that has been losing ground for the better part of two decades, and a state that has yet to prove it can do more than acknowledge the problems it created. South African new mineral exploration spend is in freefall. It fell again last year clocking in at R738m from R781m in 2024, and down from a peak of R6.2bn in 2006, according to Stats SA data.

It is against this uneasy backdrop that BHP’s tentative reemergence on the South African scene is particularly interesting, not least because it is more than a decade since it carved out most of its Southern African assets into South32 as part of a global simplification and quietly stepped back from direct exposure here.

Over the past few months, BHP has stitched together a neat constellation of initiatives that has placed South Africa back on its map without actually planting a flag.

It has taken a position alongside Orion Minerals in the Northern Cape, giving the junior a place in its Xplor programme and an equity‑free cheque that, while modest by big‑miner standards, is meaningful at Orion’s scale.

It has also signed a minerals‑data collaboration with the Council for Geoscience, promising to share its mineral‑systems thinking and help plug South African datasets into global standards and platforms. And just this week, it has kicked off a series of exploration workshops that start in Johannesburg before rolling out across southern Africa.

For a country grown used to gloomy headlines, this is not insignificant. For the first time in more than a decade, the world’s biggest miner is not just passing through Cape Town in early February (at the Mining Indaba conference); it seems to be building solid partnerships and programmes here.

A closer look at this engagement, however, could temper the optimism. The sums involved, including the $500,000 investment into Orion, equity-free grants, and workshop budgets, are rounding errors on BHP’s balance sheet. The risk sits almost entirely on the shoulders of the junior miners and on the State institutions. BHP has not, at least not yet, committed to build or operate a new mine in South Africa.

It has done what any rational major does when it likes the geology but is wary of the jurisdiction: invest in knowledge, networks and option value. While it is signalling that our geology still matters, it is also signalling that it is not prepared to stake future growth on our politics, infrastructure or complex societal obligations.

The caution is a no brainer. Even the most upbeat recent assessments concede that South African mining remains structurally uncompetitive: Eskom tariffs have risen far faster than inflation, Transnet’s rail and port failures are costing the industry dearly in lost exports and higher logistics costs, and licensing and servitudes still move at a pace that belongs to the analogue era. As such, international surveys still place South Africa near the bottom of the pack when it comes to policy certainty and infrastructure.

Phoenix moment

This mix of movement and inertia is mirroring the South African mining’s inflection point. There are reforms on the table and more candid talk from ministers, but no visible delivery yet that changes how capital prices South African risk. At the same time, the global hunt for transition metals is forcing majors to look again at frontiers they once passed over, and Southern Africa’s copper and manganese belts are difficult to ignore indefinitely.

The question, then, is whether BHP’s latest moves are the first sparks of a phoenix moment, or simply an innovative way of keeping an eye on the region’s geological potential while waiting to see which way the pendulum swings. The temptation in Pretoria will be to treat BHP’s reappearance as proof that the mining industry will eventually succumb to its policies. That would be a grave mistake.

A phoenix moment for South African mining will not be defined by how many juniors turn up at workshops, but by whether the country can do the slow, unglamorous work of fixing the things that drove them away in the first place.

Inflection points, by their nature, do not last very long. Either South Africa uses this moment, and BHP’s carefully hedged re‑engagement, to prove it can again be a serious home for long‑term mining capital, or we will look back on this time as yet another knot in the string of wasted opportunity.