Humble origins, big outcomes: SSC founder’s rise to prominence

FRED Arendse is a distinguished South African mining entrepreneur, humanitarian, and transformational leader whose life and career reflect the power of resilience, vision, and purpose-driven leadership.

As the Founder, CEO and Chairman of SSC Group and Founder of the Foundation for Peace and Prosperity, Mr Arendse has built a legacy that extends far beyond business success. He has built one rooted in uplifting communities, creating opportunities, and driving sustainable socio-economic transformation across South Africa and the African continent.

Raised in the small town of Tulbagh in the Western Cape, Arendse’s early life was marked by hardship and perseverance. Growing up as the only boy among five sisters in modest conditions, he developed a strong sense of discipline, responsibility, and determination from an early age. Despite limited resources, he rose to become head boy of his high school, demonstrating the leadership qualities that would later define his career and impact.

Arendse entered the mining industry in 1995 while studying Human Resources and Business Management at Peninsula Technikon in Cape Town. He began his career as a Human Resources Assistant at JCI Group’s Tavistock Colliery, then part of Anglo American. Through dedication, strategic thinking, and an exceptional work ethic, he quickly progressed into senior leadership roles within Anglo Platinum, eventually becoming Head of Transformation at the company’s corporate office. He was one of the youngest executives to hold such a position at the time.

Driven by a vision to build a black-owned mining group with meaningful impact, Arendse founded the Siyakhula Sonke Empowerment Corporation (SSC Group) in 2005 from his garage in Sandton. Today, SSC Group comprises multiple companies operating across the mining value chain and employs hundreds of people throughout South Africa. Yet, for Arendse, business success has never been solely about profitability; it has always been about empowerment, transformation, and community-building.

This philosophy is most evident through the Foundation for Peace and Prosperity, established in 2009. Through the Foundation, Mr Arendse has championed initiatives focused on youth development, education, mentorship, and community support. The Foundation has funded university bursaries, supported school infrastructure development, contributed to orphanage initiatives, and launched the Fred Arendse Scholarship at the University of Cape Town for postgraduate mining law students.

His commitment to young people is centred on equipping future leaders with the tools, confidence, and guidance needed to thrive in an increasingly complex world. Equally, his work with senior citizens reflects his deep belief in dignity, inclusion, and honouring those who have contributed to society over generations.

In 2023, Arendse further expanded his industry leadership by founding the Junior Mining Council (JMC), where he currently serves as President. Through this platform, he advocates for junior miners, policy reform, investment attraction, and the long-term sustainability of the mining sector.

Arendse’s leadership is grounded in faith, perseverance, and service. His broader vision is to create lasting ecosystems of peace, opportunity, and prosperity where individuals, families, and communities are empowered to thrive with dignity and hope. His journey stands as a powerful testament that true leadership is measured not only by commercial success, but by the lives transformed along the way.

This sponsored content was supplied by SSC Group