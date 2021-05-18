Iron ore price may be heading for breather as Brazil looks to up supply

THE iron ore price rally may be heading for a breather owing to a potential increase in supply from Brazil, said Bloomberg News.

Brazilian producers are looking to generate cash and make new investments to supply a tight market underpinned by robust China-led demand, said the newswire citing the country’s mining industry group Ibram.

This comes as steel mills in China are ramping up production to benefit from elevated prices, with the nation churning out crude steel, putting China on track for record output this year. In another sign of strong demand, stockpiles for rebar continued to drop, while iron-ore port inventories declined for the third consecutive week, said Bloomberg News.

Companies should broaden their search for sources of iron ore imports and also “actively” explore overseas ore resources, National Development and Reform Commission spokesman Jin Xiandong said at a briefing. The regulator will step up market oversight and maintain market stability with targeted measures.

Iron ore futures in Singapore rose 2.8% to $213.25 a ton after climbing 2.9% on Monday. Contracts in Dalian jumped as much as 4.9%, and rebar and hot-rolled coil futures edged higher in Shanghai, said Bloomberg News.