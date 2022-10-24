Tharisa reports death of mechanic despite “heroic efforts” of colleagues, medical staff

THARISA said a mechanic working in the open pit of the company’s North West province chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) mine succumbed to injuries on October 21 that had been sustained four days earlier in “a serious accident”.

Legohu Raymond Mothapo lost his life despite the “heroic efforts” of colleagues and medical personnel on site and in the hospital to which he was airlifted, the company said. He had been stabilised and underwent “several surgeries”, it added.

He had worked at Tharisa for 11 years.

“The Tharisa family extends their deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased,” the company said in an announcement today. “Tharisa has and will continue to provide all necessary support to the family of the employee.

“All relevant authorities have been notified since the accident and investigations are continuing,” it added.

The Minerals Council convened a special board meeting last month after eight fatalities were reported in South Africa’s mining sector in August. The fatalities took total mine-related deaths in the sector at that time to 36 – the same as total industry fatalities in 2021.

It called the deaths in August “a red flag”.