Centamin unveils 30% interim cut in GHG emissions for 2030

CENTAMIN today unveiled a decarbonisation programme aimed at cutting scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gases (GHG) 30% by 2030 through a combination of increased renewable energy, improved energy efficiency and switching to lower carbon fuels.

The company, which reports 99% of emissions from a single asset – the Sukari gold mine in Egypt – said the plan was interim as it was working on other emission abatement plans. Scope 3 emission reductions involving the company’s supply chain was also under review.

The reduction targets are set against an GHG emission baseline in 2021.

“Our vision for a low carbon future is a mining business with sources of onsite and imported renewable energy, reductions in absolute energy consumption through operational efficiencies and creative new technological solutions, staged electrification of our mobile fleet and increased recycling in our supply chain,” said Martin Horgan, CEO of Centamin.

The interim emission targets would put the company on a Paris-aligned trajectory to limit global warming to “well below 2°C by 2050 and we continue to pursue efforts to limit the increase further to 1.5°C,” he said.

In the absence of carbon abatement, Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions in 2030 at Sukari are projected to be 550,819 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent – a 14% increase in absolute emissions compared to the 2021 base-year. These emissions would be primarily associated with higher demand on stationary power consumption as Sukari.