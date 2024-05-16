Anglo places freeze on new job hires

ANGLO American has suspended hiring globally as it gets plans under way to simplify itself, according to a report by Reuters.

Published in BusinessLive, the Reuters report cited an Anglo American spokesperson as saying: “Having set out the results of our strategy review and the changes we will be making to our portfolio, this is an appropriate measure.

“Clearly there will be exceptions for critical roles.”

Anglo laid out plans on Tuesday to refocus its company on copper, iron ore and a mineral fertiliser project, Woodsmith while spinning out or selling its coal, diamond and platinum businesses, as it moves to fend off a takeover proposal from BHP.

Reuters had earlier reported the hiring freeze based on an internal memo from Anglo, reviewed by Reuters.

“Following yesterday’s announcement of our plans to unlock significant value through a simplification of our portfolio … it is appropriate that we put in place a freeze on the recruitment of all non site-based permanent employees and contractors across all businesses and group functions,” people and organisation director Monique Carter said in the memo.

Site-based employees are workers who are based at mines.

“In instances where formal written offers have been made to a candidate, we will honour those commitments however no new offers should be made,” Carter said, adding the freeze also applied to consultants beyond those already contracted.

Anglo employs about 60,000 staff globally of which slightly more than half are based in South Africa, said Reuters citing Anglo’s annual report.

BHP’s options to take over Anglo are narrowing as it approaches a May 22 deadline to lodge a binding offer, said Reuters.