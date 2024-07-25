Tharisa signs 15-year renewables PPA for 44% of mine power

THARISA has signed a 15-year agreement to buy renewable energy from wind and solar farms in the Western and Northern Cape provinces, the platinum and chrome miner announced on Thursday.

The wheeled energy, which will come on stream in 2026, will be supplied from Etana Energy and will meet 44% of Tharisa mine’s energy needs, the company said.

This is Tharisa’s second renewable energy power purchase agreement after it agreed the 15-year supply of solar power from a 40MW dedicated plant being constructred by Chariot Transitional Power and Total Energeis.

“This second major renewable energy project is the natural progression in our quest to reduce our reliance on fossil fuel driven energy, and a major component of creating the sustainable resources company of the future,” said Lucien Matthews, Executive Special Projects of Tharisa.

Up to 76% of Tharisa’s energy needs would be supplied from renewable sources with the second agreement.

Tharisa also said the energy supplied from Etana would enable it to be better control its power costs at the Tharisa mine as well help it meet a commitment to reducing the group’s carbon footprint 30% by 2030.

Etana was granted an energy trading licence in May 2022 for 25 years and is one of five companies to hold energy trading licences in South Africa, said Tharisa. Etana has signed and announced several other customer power purchase agreements, including from other mining ventures and property companies.