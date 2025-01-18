Alphamin forecasts more record tin output in 2025

TIN miner Alphamin said it expected to produce a second consecutive record production this year when its Bisie mine in the Congo reaches its expanded design capacity.

Contained tin production was 17,324 tons in the 12 months ended December, a 11% year-on-year increase. For this year, production is targeted at 20,000 tons – roughly 6% to 7% of world production – once ramp up of the processing plant processing Mpama South ore is complete.

For the 2024 financial year, Alphamin is guiding to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about $274m representing a 102% year-on-year. In addition to higher output, the Ebitda performance is due to a 17% increase in the average tin price to $30,345 per ton, the company said.

Bisie’s performance underpin’s recent investment interest in the company. Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holding (IRH) is looking at extending its growing portfolio of mining interests with an indirect stake in Alphamin, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The newswire said in November that Alphamin’s 57% shareholder Denham Capital was considering putting its shares in an investment vehicle in which IRH would participate. An IRH delegation visited the mine, said Bloomberg.

Denham, which has been Alphamin’s largest shareholder for a little over a decade, is investigating a “vehicle to continue the investment in Bisie,” said Rob Still, a partner at the firm. That’s “solicited considerable interest from a number of parties” and Denham is in discussions with them, he told the newswire.

Still declined to identify the companies. “No definitive arrangements have been made with any third party at this juncture,” he said.