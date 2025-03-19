B2Gold completes expansion of Fekola solar plant

CANADIAN gold miner B2Gold said on Wednesday its solar plant project at Fekola mine in Mali was “complete and operational” following an expansion.

The 22MW expansion to 52MW of total capacity was completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and became operational in January 2025, the company said. An additional 46,200 solar panels were built increasing the total panel count of the Fekola Solar Plant to 142,912.

“The expansion of the Fekola Solar Plant is a significant initiative in support of B2Gold’s emission reduction target,” said Ken Jones, director of sustainability for B2Gold in a statement.

The expanded solar plant is expected to reduce annual emissions by an estimated 63,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and reduce the annual consumption of heavy fuel oil by an estimated 20 million litres.

The expanded Fekola Solar Plant is expected to supply approximately 30% of the site’s total electricity demand and is considered to be one of the largest off-grid solar/HFO hybrid power plants in the world, the company said.

“The expanded facility will allow the Fekola site team to turn off the HFO plant for a portion of the day during times of sufficient solar radiation, a tremendous achievement for B2Gold and a testament to our commitment to implementing renewable energy solutions,” said Jones.

B2Gold has a target of a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 against a 2021 baseline.