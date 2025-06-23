First Quantum suspends operations after fatal accident

FIRST Quantum Minerals said on Monday it had temporarily suspended operations in the area of an accident at the Trident project in Zambia which resulted in the death of an employee, Reuters reported.

The Canadian miner said the accident involved a dump truck at a pit in the Sentinel copper mine. Operations in the accident area will resume once it is safe to do so, the company said in a statement adding that local authorities had been notified about the incident.

First Quantum said it had also launched an internal investigation into the accident.

This is the fifth reported death since 2023 at First Quantum’s mining operations in Zambia, and the third at the Sentinel pit.