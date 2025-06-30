US investor targets Congo mine for peace deal

A PROMINENT Donald Trump ally is pursuing control of a controversial Congolese mine as part of Washington’s fresh approach to resolving the region’s long-standing conflict, said the Financial Times in a report on June 27.

Gentry Beach, who chairs America First Global and previously helped finance Trump’s 2016 campaign, leads a business group in discussions to acquire the Rubaya coltan facility. Congolese authorities and informed sources confirmed the ongoing negotiations.

Located near Goma in eastern Congo, the mine has historically fuelled regional warfare through illicit mineral trafficking. Since January, Rwandan-supported M23 fighters have controlled the site, which generates approximately half of Congo’s coltan production.

Mining experts rate Rubaya amongst the world’s most valuable sources of tantalum and niobium, essential materials for electronic devices.

Beach’s consortium partners with Swiss trading giant Mercuria, which would handle mineral sales from the operation. The partnership plans a collaboration with state-owned Sakima, potentially requiring investments exceeding £400m.

The Trump administration believes substantial American investment in mining and infrastructure can incentivise regional powers to abandon hostilities. This strategy represents a departure from traditional diplomatic methods, emphasising economic incentives over political pressure.

Success would challenge China’s grip on Africa’s mineral wealth, particularly in Congo, which supplies roughly 70% of global cobalt alongside significant gold, copper and diamond reserves.

Beach, a former hedge fund executive and longtime friend of Donald Trump Jr, previously operated mining ventures in Congo from 2004.

Although Congo and Rwanda signed a ceasefire agreement last Friday, uncertainty persists over whether M23 militants will surrender territorial gains or abandon profitable mining operations like Rubaya.