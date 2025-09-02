Zambian mine spill victims seek $420m compensation

COMMUNITIES affected by a devastating toxic spill at a Chinese-owned Zambian copper mine are demanding $420m in compensation from the operator, Sino Metals Leach Zambia, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The newswire said two legal firms have submitted separate compensation claims following February’s disaster, which may rank amongst the world’s worst mining incidents. The spill released highly acidic waste containing dangerous heavy metals into the environment.

Malisa & Partners Legal Practitioners is seeking $220m in interim compensation for 47 households in the Kalusale community living near the spill site. The sum would cover relocation costs, medical screening, treatment and livelihood restoration for families directly affected by the contamination.

Meanwhile, Malambo & Co., representing several Kalusale residents and other Zambians, has demanded $200m to establish an emergency fund for their clients.

Environmental assessors estimate that up to 1.5 million tons of waste spilled during the February incident. About 900,000 cubic metres of toxic tailings remain in the environment, containing dangerous levels of cyanide, arsenic, copper, zinc, lead, chromium and cadmium, the newswire said.

The contamination poses significant long-term health risks including organ damage, birth defects and cancer. Several embassies have advised their citizens to avoid the area due to health concerns.

Sino Metals confirmed receiving the legal letters, which are now with their legal department, but declined further comment. China’s Foreign Ministry previously stated the company had “actively shouldered responsibility” and cooperated with Zambian authorities.

Zambia’s government initially downplayed the threat but later acknowledged finding dangerous heavy metal levels in water samples. The incident has highlighted risks associated with meeting global demand for critical minerals.