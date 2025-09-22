BHP said to be closing in on first female CEO

GERALDINE Slattery is in line to become the first female CEO in BHP’s 140-year history after emerging as the leading candidate to succeed Mike Henry, said the Financial Times in a report on September 19.

The world’s largest mining company has conducted an internal succession battle in recent months, with Slattery, BHP’s current head of Australia operations, edging out other contenders, said the newspaper citing people familiar with the board’s thinking.

Henry is expected to step down by mid-2026 after five years as CEO, the Financial Times added that the board was “not in a rush” to make a change.

The appointment of a new CEO would represent one of the first major decisions for Ross McEwan since becoming chairman in March. The former Royal Bank of Scotland and National Australia Bank CEO has led the search for Henry’s successor, said the newspaper.

Other contenders include CFO Vandita Pant, who was promoted last year, plus chief commercial officer Ragnar Udd and Brandon Craig, head of the Americas.

The leadership change comes amid generational shifts across the mining sector, with rivals Rio Tinto, Vale and Fortescue all appointing new CEOs recently.

BHP, valued at $135bn, faces stagnant revenues due to weak Chinese steel demand and a substantial investment requirement to expand its largest copper mine, said the Financial times.

Irish-born Slattery emigrated to Australia in the 1990s, initially working for blood plasma company CSL before joining BHP. She rose through oil and gas operations before running BHP Petroleum.

After that business merged with Woodside under Henry’s company restructuring, she moved to oversee Australian operations including Pilbara iron ore and northern coal operations.

Slattery has become a prominent Australian business figure, attending the government’s productivity roundtable and accompanying Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to meet Chinese steelmaker leaders.