Seriti Green begins construction on third wind phase

RENEWABLE energy company Seriti Green has financed and started the third phase of its Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm in Mpumalanga.

The project will supply more than 900MW of renewable capacity across seven phases. The company has so far installed 25 wind turbines near Bethal, Davel and Morgenzon in Mpumalanga, the heartland of South Africa’s thermal coal sector.

Seriti Green has financed three 155MW phases totalling 465MW in just two years, with the initial phase secured in 2024 and the second finished in August 2025.

Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green, said wind power in Mpumalanga was once considered impossible but had become reality, adding the firm was playing its part in delivering the Just Energy Transition.

The third phase was financed by Standard Bank, RMB and ABSA. Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank, said Seriti Green was delivering solid projects aligned with South Africa’s energy needs.

The first 155MW phase is nearly finished and will begin producing electricity in early 2026. The project comprises five wind farms, one solar facility, and one battery storage site.

One-third of the electricity generated by the projects will power Seriti Resources’ mining operations, while the remainder will be traded through NOA Group and the Energy Exchange of Southern Africa.

On-site employment has reached 1,200 workers and is expected to grow to 2,000. The company has invested more than R15bn with over 2GW of additional capacity planned.